June 6 Hercules Offshore Inc :
* Under terms of plan, all of company's assets will be
marketed for sale
* Assets left unsold at completion of Chapter 11 process
will be placed into a "wind-down vehicle"
* Company's international subsidiaries are not included as
part of Chapter 11 cases but will be part of sale process
* Plans to operate its rigs and vessels as usual throughout
sale process
* "Strongly encourages" shareholders to vote in favor of
Chapter 11 plan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)