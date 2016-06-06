RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 6 Aaron's Inc :
* On May 31, Matthew E. Avril notified company of his resignation from company's board of directors - SEC Filing
* Effective as of Avril's resignation, board has reduced size of full board from ten to nine directors Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1TWbkMf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal