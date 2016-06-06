CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
June 6 Merck & Co Inc :
* Updated findings for Keytruda show continued benefit in response rates in patients with previously treated head and neck cancer
* Response rates from KEYNOTE-055 show nearly one in five patients responding with Keytruda; results confirm findings from KEYNOTE-012
* FDA granted priority review with a PDUFA, or action date, of August 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
* Announces $450 million in 2017-2018 investments throughout Florida, plans to hire more than 2,750 Floridians