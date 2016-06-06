Geely to acquire Malaysian carmaker Proton -sources
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
June 6 Cullinan Holdings Ltd
* Unreviewed condensed consolidated results for the six months ended 31 March 2016
* Revenue - up 8% for 6 months ended March 31
* Trading profit - up 19% for 6 months ended March 31
* HEPS 5.80 cents for 6 months ended March 31 versus 5.02 cents a year ago
* An interim dividend of 1c per share has been declared.
* Remain optimistic about results for second half of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Unit, Aquamen entertainment and Zhang Xiaoliang entered cooperation agreement