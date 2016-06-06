June 6 Cullinan Holdings Ltd

* Unreviewed condensed consolidated results for the six months ended 31 March 2016

* Revenue - up 8% for 6 months ended March 31

* Trading profit - up 19% for 6 months ended March 31

* HEPS 5.80 cents for 6 months ended March 31 versus 5.02 cents a year ago

* An interim dividend of 1c per share has been declared.

* Remain optimistic about results for second half of year.