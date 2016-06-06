Geely to acquire Malaysian carmaker Proton -sources
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
June 6 Autoneum Holding AG :
* Raised 75 million Swiss francs ($77.21 million) long-term debt through issuance of a Swiss franc public bond
* Issue will facilitate partial early refinancing of bond in amount of 125 million Swiss francs expiring on Dec. 14, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1UCKVQH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9714 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit, Aquamen entertainment and Zhang Xiaoliang entered cooperation agreement