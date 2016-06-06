June 6 (Reuters) -
* Pioneer Corp looks to resume dividend payouts next fiscal year after a
decade-long hiatus - Nikkei
* For the current year ending in March 2017, Pioneer Corp sees group net
profit climbing 37% to 1 billion yen ($9.3 million)- Nikkei
* For the current year ending in march 2017, Pioneer Corp projects a free
cash flow of minus 8 billion yen- Nikkei
* Pioneer Corp anticipates a net profit of 4 billion yen for the year
through March 2018 - Nikkei
Source - (s.nikkei.com/1YbkaG3)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)