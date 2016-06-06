June 6 (Reuters) -

* Zoox Inc says has raised about $103.1 mln in equity and other financing - SEC Filing

* Zoox Inc disclosed in Form D with the U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $200 Mln - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1OaIxBo (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)