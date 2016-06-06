June 6 Tenneco Inc :

* Tenneco Inc says commencement of a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020

* Purchase price of $1,038.10 for each $1,000 principal amount of 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020 Source text (1.usa.gov/1ZrgEWh) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)