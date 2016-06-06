June 6 Hemispherx Biopharma :

* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says on June 2, obtained omnibus assignment of all intellectual property rights of former CEO William Carter

* All IP related to Ampligen and Alferon that was created by Carter prior to and during his employment at Hemispherx has now been assigned to Hemispherx