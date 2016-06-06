BRIEF-Best Efforts Bank recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRplkT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 6 Forest City Realty Trust Inc :
* Scopia Capital Management Lp Reports 7.4 Pct Stake In Forest City Realty Trust Inc As Of June 2 - Sec filing
* Scopia capital management lp says reported 7.4 percent stake in forest city realty trust inc is class a common shares
* Scopia capital management lp says acquired shares of forest city realty trust in belief that shares of class a common stock are undervalued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRplkT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said on Tuesday.