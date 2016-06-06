BRIEF-Best Efforts Bank recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRplkT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 6 CNP Assurances SA :
* CD Partenaires and CNP Assurances launch Eyden Life, a new life insurance contract Source text: bit.ly/1Yb1ru9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRplkT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said on Tuesday.