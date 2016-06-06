BRIEF-Best Efforts Bank recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND
June 6 ICAP Plc :
* May ebs volumes fall 21 pct to $75.7 billion
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said on Tuesday.