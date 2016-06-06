BRIEF-Best Efforts Bank recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRplkT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Allergan CEO to CNBC: "Don't know exactly" how large Icahn's position in the company is
* Allergan CEO to CNBC: Will begin to buyback shares immediately upon close of Teva deal, which is expected at end of this month Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said on Tuesday.