Geely to acquire Malaysian carmaker Proton -sources
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
June 6 Etiler Gida Ve Ticari Yatirimlar Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2015
* Decides continuation of operations with one third of the capital
* Decision made due to its capital deficit by 68 percent on Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Unit, Aquamen entertainment and Zhang Xiaoliang entered cooperation agreement