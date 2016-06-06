June 6 Sodifrance SA :

* Announces launch of capital increase with preferential subscription rights for about 4.3 million euros ($4.88 million) at a price of 17.91 euro per share

* This operation is part of the financing of the acquisition of Group Netapsys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)