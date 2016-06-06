June 6 Soitec SA :

* Successful completion of the rights issue of approximately 75.4 million euros ($85.62 million)

* Rights issue was oversubscribed with total demand of about 391.5 million shares, representing about 166 pct of offer

* Success of rights issue is final step of recapitalisation project of approximately 151.9 million euros announced on February 10th, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)