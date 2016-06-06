Geely to acquire Malaysian carmaker Proton -sources
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
June 6 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Plans withdrawal from the Belgian market
* Company does not see an option for restructuring of Belgian country organisation
* Chairman says despite intensive turnaround efforts and operational progress, Belgium has never achieved an operating profit
* Charles Voegele operates 41 stores with 210 employees in Belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit, Aquamen entertainment and Zhang Xiaoliang entered cooperation agreement