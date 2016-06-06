June 6 (Reuters) -

* Chongqing Changan Automobile will invest 18 bln Yuan ($2.74 bln) in development of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025 - Nikkei

* Chongqing Changan Automobile will roll out 34 electric-vehicle, plug-in hybrid models over next decade, targeting aggregate sales of 2 million units - Nikkei

* Chongqing Changan Automobile will also pursue commercialization of autonomous driving and other state-of-the-art technologies - Nikkei

* Chongqing Changan will enlist help of Ford Motor, for technologies like batteries and control systems, while striving to develop them on its own as well - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1tcvt5t)