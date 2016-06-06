BRIEF-Asia Resources says unit entered into agreement in relation to acquisition
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition
June 6 Alma Maritime Ltd
* Files for withdrawal of u.s. Ipo plans - sec filing
* Had filed for u.s. Ipo of up to $271.7 million in march 2010 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UmD8nr (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition
LONDON, May 23 Azerbaijan infuriated state-run bank IBA's creditors on Tuesday by saying they could swap its debt for sovereign bonds but some would suffer losses and have to wait longer to be repaid.