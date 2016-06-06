BRIEF-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
* Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (shareholder resolution) was not carried
June 6 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris reconfirms commitment to LHRH-receptor targeting zoptrex during 2016 ASCO annual meeting
* Phase III trial for endometrial cancer expected to be completed in Q3 2016
* To file a new drug application for zoptrex in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 23 Azerbaijan infuriated state-run bank IBA's creditors on Tuesday by saying that while they could swap its debt for sovereign bonds, some would suffer losses and have to wait longer.