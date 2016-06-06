June 6 Insperity Inc

* Starboard Value LP reports 7 percent stake in Insperity Inc as of June 2, 2016 versus previous stake of 8.5 percent as of May 27, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1U4LB1k )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)