BRIEF-Rowsley Ltd. proposes acquisition of shares in AC Consortium
* Unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with grace young Kok Inn And Tan Meow Hwa
June 6 Insperity Inc
* Starboard Value LP reports 7 percent stake in Insperity Inc as of June 2, 2016 versus previous stake of 8.5 percent as of May 27, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1U4LB1k )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Unit entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with grace young Kok Inn And Tan Meow Hwa
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: