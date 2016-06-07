BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
June 6 Virginia Hills Oil Corp
* Tracie Noble, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of company has resigned from her position
* Board of directors has appointed Adeline Martin as Vice President, Finance And Chief Financial Officer
