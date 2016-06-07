BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
June 6 Tesoro Logistics Lp
* Announces pricing of its public offering of 5.5 million common units at $47.13 per common unit
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says Boff is chief marketing officer for GE and is responsible for leading that company's global marketing strategies