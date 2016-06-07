BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Verizon to bid $3 bln for Yahoo's web assets in second round of bidding; bid to exclude Yahoo's patents & real estate-CNBC, citing DJ
* TPG also expected to make new Yahoo bid -CNBC, citing DJ
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says Boff is chief marketing officer for GE and is responsible for leading that company's global marketing strategies