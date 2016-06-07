June 7 Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost:

* Plans investment program of DKK 2.2 billion ($335.82 million) from 2016 to 2020

* Says investments will be made step by step in the relevant parts in the value chain to secure efficiency, contain biological risk and enable organic growth

* A long-term goal is that 30-50 pct of EPS shall be paid out as dividend vs average for 2010-2015 of 48 pct

* Financial growth target: 30% over next 5 years