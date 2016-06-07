BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
June 7 Faroese fish farmer Bakkafrost:
* Plans investment program of DKK 2.2 billion ($335.82 million) from 2016 to 2020
* Says investments will be made step by step in the relevant parts in the value chain to secure efficiency, contain biological risk and enable organic growth
* A long-term goal is that 30-50 pct of EPS shall be paid out as dividend vs average for 2010-2015 of 48 pct
* Financial growth target: 30% over next 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5512 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
