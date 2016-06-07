June 7 Hubstyle SA

* May 2016 apparel net sales at about 1.1 million zlotys ($286,593), up about 418 percent year on year

* May 2016 net sales at about 1.8 million zlotys, up about 93 percent year on year

* May 2016 e-commerce net sales at about 0.7 million zlotys, up about 1 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8382 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)