June 7 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* D. Carnegie & Co divests property to tenants - sale price corresponds to 16,850 Swedish crowns ($2,073.28) /sq. m.

* Has signed an agreement to divest a residential property to a private housing cooperative

* Sale of property in Rinkeby is completed at an underlying property value of 43 million crowns

* Underlying property value exceeds latest market valuation by 88 pct Source text: bit.ly/28gVnon

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1272 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)