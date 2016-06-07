June 7 Royal Dutch Shell :

* Royal Dutch Shell: capital markets day 2016: re-shaping shell

* Setting out an agenda for 2020 and beyond: grow free cash flow per share and returns

* BG synergies target updated: expectation to deliver $4.5 billion in 2018

* Go ahead given for new pennsylvania chemicals development. Chemicals and deep water are now shell's growth priorities

* Potential for $20-25 billion organic free cash flow and 10% roace around end of decade, in a $60 oil price environment

* We expect to see robust demand for oil and gas for decades to come, in a global energy system in a long-term transition to lower carbon fuels

* Announcing an increase in expected deal-related synergies, from $3.5 billion set out in prospectus, to $4.5 billion on a pre-tax basis in 2018, an increase of some 30%

* Expect to achieve and exceed $3.5 billion synergies prospectus commitment earlier than expected, in 2017, when synergies should be $4 billion

* Our other deal-related financial commitments to shareholders in form of asset sales, debt reduction, and dividends, followed by share buy-backs, are unchanged

* In chemicals, company already has brownfield growth projects underway on us gulf coast and in china

* Integrated gas, which was previously a growth priority for shell, has reached critical mass following bg acquisition and planned growth in liquefied natural gas (lng), particularly in australia

* Pace of new investment will slow here, and integrated gas will now prioritise generation of free cash flow and returns

* Today we are announcing final investment decision on a new, 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) cracker and polyethylene plant in pennsylvania, usa,

* Shell's deep-water production could double, to some 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed) in 2020, compared with 450 kboed in 2015

* Following bg acquisition, and as expected, shell's balance sheet gearing increased to 26% at end of q1 2016 from 14% at end of 2015

* New project start-ups since end-2014 should contribute some $10 billion of annual cash flow by 2018 * . Investment delivers new, profitable projects for shareholders

* Asset sales, as planned, are expected to be $30 billion for 2016-18

* Investment for 2016 is expected to be $29 billion, excluding purchase price of bg, some 35% lower than pro-forma shell-plus-bg level in 2014

* Have earmarked up to 10% of shell's oil and gas production, including 5 to 10 country exits, for disposal. We expect to make significant progress on first $6-8 billion of this programme in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)