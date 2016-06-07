June 7 Esure Group Plc :

* Announcement of strategic review of gocompare.com and appointment of a new gocompare.com chief executive officer

* Appointment of Matthew Crummack as chief executive officer of gocompare.com

* Board has therefore commenced a strategic review of gocompare.com, including a potential demerger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)