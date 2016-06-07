BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Esure Group Plc :
* Announcement of strategic review of gocompare.com and appointment of a new gocompare.com chief executive officer
* Appointment of Matthew Crummack as chief executive officer of gocompare.com
* Board has therefore commenced a strategic review of gocompare.com, including a potential demerger
ASTANA, May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.