BRIEF-India's J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 421.5 million rupees versus profit 505.4 million rupees year ago
June 7 Xbrane Biopharma AB :
* Initiates scale-up of production of its Ranibizumab biosimilar Xlucane ahead of plan
* Has entered into an agreement with Biotechpharma UAB regarding scale-up of the production of Xlucane, Xbrane's Ranibizumab biosimilar, in GMP approved facility
