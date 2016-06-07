June 7 Xbrane Biopharma AB :

* Initiates scale-up of production of its Ranibizumab biosimilar Xlucane ahead of plan

* Has entered into an agreement with Biotechpharma UAB regarding scale-up of the production of Xlucane, Xbrane's Ranibizumab biosimilar, in GMP approved facility

Source text for Eikon:

