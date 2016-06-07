BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Sberbank
* 5-month net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 184.32 billion roubles ($2.82 billion) versus 59.4 billion roubles year ago
* 5-month net interest income to RAS of 446.78 billion roubles versus 273.82 billion roubles year ago
* 5-month total provision charge 138.31 billion roubles versus 139.5 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/24vj6MO Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.3804 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ASTANA, May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.