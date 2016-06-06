June 6 News Corp :
* Its unit Move Inc, National Association Of Realtors,
certain related entities entered into a settlement agreement and
release with Zillow Inc
* Under terms of settlement agreement, Zillow will pay
plaintiffs $130 million and pending litigation will be dismissed
* Pursuant to agreement NAR is entitled to 10% of settlement
proceeds after deduction of move's litigation-related costs and
fees
Source text - (1.usa.gov/1rarTGM)
