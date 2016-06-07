June 7 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Wins land allotment competition in Åkersberga, Österåker Municipality

* Company will develop about 300 space effective rental apartments on property

* Local planning work is underway and local plan is expected to be approved in 2017

* Construction is estimated be initiated during H2 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1Y50kf5

