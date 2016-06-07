BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
June 7 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Wins land allotment competition in Åkersberga, Österåker Municipality
* Company will develop about 300 space effective rental apartments on property
* Local planning work is underway and local plan is expected to be approved in 2017
* Construction is estimated be initiated during H2 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1Y50kf5
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)