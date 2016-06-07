June 7 (Reuters) -

* Investis Group, a residential real estate company near Geneva, plans IPO and listing on Six Swiss Exchange

* Investis says group generated total revenues of 157 million Swiss francs ($161.76 million)in 2015

* Says offering includes primary and secondary share component, with Investis targeting gross proceeds from the primary component of 150 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.9706 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)