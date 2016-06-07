BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
June 7 Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :
* Says board appointed Samuel Kimani as new chair of board, effective from June 6, 2016
* Says Kimani, takes over from Eddy Njoroge, who stepped down from board on June 2, after nine years, six of which he served as chairman Source: j.mp/1VJnbwG Further company coverage:
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)