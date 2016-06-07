BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
June 7 Amasten Holding publ AB :
* D. Carnegie has acquired all of Fastighets AB Balder shares in Amasten, totaling 10 million common shares representing 6.7 percent of capital
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)