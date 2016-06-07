BRIEF-IP Group receives possible offer from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
June 7 Sino Ag :
* Reports 44,948 trades in May, down 20.0 percent compared to previous month, down 14.3 percent yoy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received irrevocable undertakings from Invesco Asset Management, Lansdowne Developed Markets Master Fund
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)