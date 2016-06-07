BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Icap Plc
* Statement regarding transaction with tullett prebon
* Confident that clearance from cma will be obtained
* Notes statement today from competition and markets authority ("cma") announcing that proposed transaction to dispose of icap's global hybrid voice broking and information business to tullett prebon plc is being referred for a phase 2 investigation solely as a result of potential concerns in respect of voice/hybrid broking of oil products unless suitable remedies are offered.
* He proposed transaction remains on track to complete later this year.
* Together with tullett prebon, is in process of obtaining necessary remaining regulatory and competition approvals from relevant authorities.
* Proposed transaction remains on track to complete later this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)
ASTANA, May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.