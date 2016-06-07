June 7 Novita SA :
* Israel-based Vaporjet Ltd signs letter of intent to launch
tender offer for 100 percent stake in the company
* Vaporjet Ltd or its unit to launch tender offer no later
than by June 30, 2016
* Vaporjet tender offer's minimum threshold of Novita's
stake acquired to be at 63.17 percent
* Lentex, under the letter of inent, oblige not to sell its
stake in Novita, before the date of singing of final agreement
* Vaporjet launched talks with Lentex on sale of Novita's
stake in April
