BRIEF-Catalyst Media provides update on Sports Information Services
* Provides update in respect of Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ("SIS") in which it has an approximate 20.54 pct interest
June 7 Sensys Gatso Group
* Sensys Gatso Group says wins orders from RECK with total value of 2.5 mln euros Further company coverage:
* Provides update in respect of Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ("SIS") in which it has an approximate 20.54 pct interest
* Rejects demand for 15 years tax holiday on all components (Adds details)