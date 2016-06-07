BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 CA Immobilien Anlagen AG :
* Sells railway authority building and plot in Stuttgart
* Purchase price, which was well above the current book value, was agreed to be kept confidential
* Joint Venture partner W2 Development GmbH from Stuttgart and the Munich Investment Manager Competo Capital Partners acquire old railway authority building Source text - bit.ly/22LjU0R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ASTANA, May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.