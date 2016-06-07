June 7 Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa

* Provides details on its proposal to enhance SAB's broad-based black economic empowerment scheme ("Zenzele" / "Zenzele Scheme"

* Ab Inbev proposal would protect and enhance participants' existing investment by guaranteeing a minimum value for SAB zenzele shares

* AB inbev is proposing an upfront advance cash payment for zenzele participants to be paid shortly after closing combination.

* inbev - has committed to provide zenzele participants with same premium that is being offered to sabmiller shareholders as part of proposed combination of two businesses

* Cash payment would be roughly equivalent to total gross dividends paid to participants from 2010 up to november 2015 Further company coverage: