BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Elringklinger AG :
* Secures major serial-production contract for global lightweighting project
* Contract worth more than 100 million euros ($113.64 million) up to year 2024
* Global production in Hungary, China, and Mexico; start scheduled for end of 2017
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 24 after halting asset restructuring plan