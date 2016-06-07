June 7 Elringklinger AG :

* Secures major serial-production contract for global lightweighting project

* Contract worth more than 100 million euros ($113.64 million) up to year 2024

* Global production in Hungary, China, and Mexico; start scheduled for end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)