BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says Wu Yifang acquired 20,000 H shares of co
May 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
June 7 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Completed its COMPASS Study (CompuFlo Assessment Study), a randomized, controlled, parallel group, multicenter, pivotal study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the epidural space verification with the CompuFlo Epidural Computer Controlled System
* Plans to finalize statistical analysis and otherwise complete its submission of compass study to FDA in very near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
* Prometic Life Sciences - PBI-4050 monotherapy and combination with nintedanib demonstrated promising results in treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis