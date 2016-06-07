June 7 Milestone Medical Inc :

* Completed its COMPASS Study (CompuFlo Assessment Study), a randomized, controlled, parallel group, multicenter, pivotal study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the epidural space verification with the CompuFlo Epidural Computer Controlled System

* Plans to finalize statistical analysis and otherwise complete its submission of compass study to FDA in very near future