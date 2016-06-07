June 7 Eltek Ltd :

* Eltek's controlling shareholder, Yitzhak Nissan, increases his holdings in the company to 56.6%

* On June 2, Nissan, co's chairman, CEO acquired on market 620,142 ordinary shares of company, at a price of $0.94 per share

* Following acquisition, Nissan beneficially owns 56.6% of company's share capital