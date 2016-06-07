RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :
* Entered into a $200 million credit with Keybank National Association, as lender, effective as of June 6, 2016- SEC filing
* Credit facility is full-term, interest-only facility and is expandable to $300 million upon satisfaction of certain conditions
* Initial term of credit facility is 60 months, and company has one 12-month extension option
* On June 6, 2016, co sold Mandarin Reserve & Park at in Jacksonville, Florida to unaffiliated third-party for about $47 million
* Expects to use proceeds from sale to refinance existing debt Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XA0m0k) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal