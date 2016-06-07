June 7 Inexio KGaA :
* An affiliate of Warburg Pincus has entered into an
agreement to acquire a majority stake and provide funding for
the future growth
* Under the terms of the agreement, Warburg Pincus will
appoint two members of the supervisory board of Inexio and René
Obermann will become chairman.
* The total enterprise value of the transaction is
approximately 250 million euros
* Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, investor in Inexio since 2013,
is also participating in this capital increase.
