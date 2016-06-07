RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC :
* Shell Chemical Appalachia Llc says has taken final investment decision to build a major petrochemicals complex near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
* Shell Chemical Appalachia says main construction will start in about 18 months, with commercial production expected to begin early in next decade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal