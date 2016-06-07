June 7 Anthem Inc :

* Intend to reaffirm company's net income guidance for full year 2016 to be greater than $9.65 per share

* Excluding items, company continues to expect adjusted net income to be greater than $10.80 per share for FY

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $10.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (1.usa.gov/1ObE0i6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)