June 7 Renesola Ltd

* Says plans to construct 107 mw of solar projects in california , massachusetts , minnesota , and north carolina

* Construction of a total of 37mw of solar projects in north carolina and massachusetts is expected to commence in second half of 2016

* Construction of remaining 70mw of solar projects in minnesota and california is planned for 2017